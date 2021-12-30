Prints live on, as Lambo posters prove

Instead of splurging on a non-fungible token (NFT) this season, may we suggest a more tangible, affordable artistic investment?

A Lamborghini poster on the childhood bedroom wall might be a car enthusiast’s cliché — but probably you’re lying if you deny having had one. For me, it was a vivid yellow Diablo, matching an identical model car on the shelf, displayed with its scissor doors permanently up (obviously).



Now the Italian automaker wants to inspire the next generation of fans, with a contemporary collection of posters centred around the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4. The fifth and final piece in the collection was revealed recently



The five posters each bear the signature of artists and illustrators specialising in 3D and digital works and can be purchased from the Lamborghini store at €36 or R638.78 — not a hefty charge to have an icon immortalised. And quite a bargain if your budget doesn’t extend to the real deal, for now.

“The contributing designers, from around the world, each bring a particular dimension and interpretation of the Countach LPI 800-4,” the company said. “The love for the Countach’s timeless lines reinterpreted in this poster collection emphasises how image alone can stimulate creativity.”



Let’s take a look at the line-up then. We’ll borrow the blurbs Lamborghini provided verbatim, because I’d be foolish to pretend to be a connoisseur of visual juxtaposition and that sort.



What I will say though, is I’m tempted to add all of them to my online cart. The posters even come packaged in a slick-looking Lamborghini canister.



Omar Aqil, a Pakistani 3D illustrator and CGI artist, places the Countach in the centre of the incredible technological evolution of the last 50 years.