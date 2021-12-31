Waymo and Zeekr partner on e-hailing pod

Under this collaboration, Zeekr will be designing and developing the future vehicle on a new proprietary and open-source mobility architecture. Waymo will take delivery of the vehicles in the US and then integrate its fully autonomous Waymo Driver into the vehicle platform.

The new vehicle will be designed to be rider-centric from the outset. It will come with a fully configurable cabin, both with and without driver controls, that can be tailored towards rider requirements for the Waymo One unmanned ride-hailing fleet in the US.