Petrol price to drop by R0.71 per litre from Wednesday

The petrol price will decrease by between R0.68 and R0.71 from Wednesday, the mineral resources and energy ministry said on Monday.

The following price updates were announced:

93 ULP and LRP fuel will drop by R0.71;

95 ULP and LRP will drop by R0.68;

diesel (0.05% sulphur) will drop by just under R0.68 per litre;

diesel (0.005% sulphur) will drop by just under R0.70 per litre;

illuminating paraffin (wholesale) will drop by R0.71; and

the maximum LP gas retail price will drop by R0.70 per kilogram.

According to a statement from the ministry, the reductions were based on international and local factors, including the rand depreciating against the dollar (from R15.40 to R15.92 per USD) and the decrease in the price of crude oil from $83 to $76 per barrel.

