Merc’s Vision EQXX previews radical EV future

Over the years, outlandish concepts produced by Mercedes-Benz have previewed technologies that eventually made it into series production models. Take the F100 project of 1991, for example, which featured rain-sensing wipers, blind-spot monitoring, voice control, xenon headlights and adaptive cruise control: equipment that is commonplace today.

So when the company releases a new one-off aimed as a foretaste of what is to come, it is easy to believe that there will be ripples beyond the initial hype, for the greater automotive industry, in years to come. This week it took the wraps off its Vision EQXX, which the company bills as its expression of what the electric vehicle of the future might resemble.

What about that name? EQ is the handle of the electric subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz. “The XX suffix augments the Mercedes-Benz brand with the X-factor of electric mobility that thinks beyond limitations, and an agile, X-divisional collaborative development approach,” said Markus Schäfer, chief technology officer responsible for development and procurement, as well as member of the board of management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG.

Slicing through the air

The model certainly looks like it hails from two decades in the future, with its streamlined silhouette, said to be a distillation of the aerodynamic lessons Mercedes-Benz learned over decades. References were made to iconic trial cars like the W125 of 1937 and the C111 of 1969.

With an incredibly low drag coefficient of 0.17; the EQXX was designed to slip through the atmosphere as effortlessly as possible. According to Mercedes-Benz, a typical electric vehicle uses almost two-thirds of its battery capacity to power through air resistance. For reference, the Mercedes-Benz EQS has a drag coefficient of 0.20.

There are a number of subtle details aiding the model along in its quest for aerodynamic supremacy. Breathers in the front bumper, in addition to the optimised wheel covers, work in tandem to reduce drag. Pathways guide additional cooling over the bonnet, opening shutters necessary. This reduces air interference around the mirrors and lowers overall drag.

And pay close attention to the frontal styling. The manufacturer says the lighting elements and 2D star pattern on the front bumper sets a template for what the next generation of Mercedes-Benz models will look like.

Naturally, the type of materials used in its construction are of a sophisticated variety. That includes carbon (and glass) reinforced plastics, ultra-high strength martensitic steel, aluminium brake discs and plastic springs for the suspension. The vehicle weighs 1,750kg.