Togg: The new EV brand from Turkey

Togg aims to produce one million vehicles in five different segments by 2030. It will launch its first series production vehicle at the end of 2022.



In 2023, a sport-utility vehicle aimed at the C-segment is on the cards. It plans to add additional models to the portfolio, including a multipurpose vehicle and a sedan. All models are to be built on a common platform. Togg said it would manufacture its vehicles in the Turkish town of Gemlik and hopes to establish “Europe’s cleanest production facility”.



Their first concept vehicle, a fastback with coach-style doors, was on display at CES 2022. No technical details were divulged so we cannot discuss estimated range, power outputs, battery capacity or performance. Togg describes their offering as a “smart device” instead of labelling it an automobile.



They say production models will be “user-centric, smart, empathetic, connected, autonomous and shared". Its official name in prototype form is the Transition Concept Smart Device. The concept looks appropriately edgy and futuristic, with an interior that seems well-suited to the digital age, replete with screens aplenty and a squared-off steering wheel.