Buy Elvis Presley’s yellow ’75 Caddy

He specified the sunroof and bonnet-mounted "Goddess" (still there after almost 50 years) and paid $12,512 for it. That would have been equivalent to around R14,000 at the time, or roughly R557,000 in today’s money.

The King is estimated to have bought more than 200 Cadillacs in his lifetime. He usually drove them for a while before donating them to family and friends. This particular Caddy was given to Elvis’s doctor in 1976.

Royal physician Dr G Nichopoulos used the car for the following 10 years, when the current owner bought it before selling it in 1990 and then buying it for a second time. The vendor in Sweden feels it is time for them to go their separate ways.