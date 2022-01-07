NEW MODELS | 2022 Subaru Forester lands in SA

Further along the flanks of the Forester, the mirror caps, A and B-pillar covers as well as the rear spoiler and tailgate finishes have all been enhanced. On the Forester Sport, the mirror caps and rear are finished in a geometric textured material, where the Premium Forester is finished in chromed mirror covers and a high gloss black cover.

The new Forester sits on redesigned 17-inch alloy wheels on the base model or 18-inch alloy wheels on the high-specification models. The new 18-inch wheel design on the Premium Forester is a new five-spoke, dual-tone affair. This is in contrast to the all-black multi-spoke wheels on the Forester Sport. The roof rails have also been strengthened and redesigned to allow for a higher load capacity, to ensure the safe use of rooftop tents for instance.



Additional tie-down locations have also been integrated into the rails as have two additional utility hooks been added to the roof of the rear cargo area.



Varied hues



A new Cascade Green Silica colour has been added in place of the Jasper Green Metallic.



This new colour joins the rest of the colour palette of: Crimson Red Pearl; Crystal Black Silica; Crystal White Pearl; Horizon Blue Pearl; Ice Silver Metallic; Magnetite Grey Metallic and Sepia Bronze Metallic for the Premium derivatives. For the Forester Sport, the colours remain unchanged as: Magnetite Grey Metallic; Ice Silver Metallic; Dark Blue Pearl; Crystal Black Silica and Crystal White Pearl.