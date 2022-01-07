Will Sony venture into the car business?

From personal music players to games consoles, Sony Group has often gambled to be a pioneer, but a leap into electric cars could take the risks to a new level for the Japanese consumer tech giant.

While investors were wowed when CEO Kenichiro Yoshida this week told a Las Vegas tech fair the company was setting up Sony Mobility, its stock fell 7% on Thursday as they contemplated the challenge of actually delivering EVs packed with sensors, consumer electronics and entertainment offerings.

The primary goal of Sony-branded cars, analysts say, is to create an autonomous connected vehicle for services such as car sharing and ride hailing, which could eventually outstrip automobile sales.

Research firm Markets and Markets estimates that the “mobility as a service” market could balloon to $40bn by 2030 from about $3bn last year.