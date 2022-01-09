news

Aston Martin sales surge, Valkyrie delays hit profit

09 January 2022 - 12:03 By Reuters
Demand for the DBX remains high.
Demand for the DBX remains high.
Image: Newspress UK

Aston Martin said sales to dealers in 2021 surged 82%, even as the British luxury automaker forecast lower-than-expected annual adjusted core earnings due to delays in shipments of its limited-edition Valkyrie sports car.

Aston Martin said 10 Valkyries were shipped in the fourth quarter, fewer than previously planned.

Aston Martin, fictional agent James Bond's carmaker of choice, said it expected annual adjusted core earnings to be about £15m (R317.8m) lower than expected.

However, it said the Valkyries that had not yet been shipped were already allocated to customers, with significant deposits.

“The Valkyrie programme is now running at rate for 2022 having focused on delivering with no compromises in the face of supply chain challenges and huge complexity in the production ramp-up which resulted in a timing impact for 2021,” CEO Tobias Moers said in a statement.

Overall, the company sold 6,182 cars last year, helped by demand for its first sport-utility vehicle, the DBX. Shares were up 1.3% in early trade.

Pandemic travel restrictions have left many wealthy consumers with more disposable income, fuelling demand for premium and luxury cars.

On Thursday, another British luxury carmaker, Bentley, reported a record year as global sales jumped 31%.

Since going public in 2018, Aston Martin shares have slumped about 30% and the company has burnt through cash, prompting billionaire chair Lawrence Stroll to buy a stake in the company as part of plans to raise money.

The company said its cash balance at the end of 2021 was about £420m (R8.9bn) higher than anticipated. 

READ MORE

Bond’s beloved Aston Martin goes electric

Daniel Craig may be saying goodbye as James Bond, but his iconic Aston Martin is about to be given a new lease of life for an ultra-cool $1m (roughly ...
Motoring
2 months ago

Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro to offer near F1-levels of performance

The Aston Martin Valkyrie is the marque’s top-tier road-legal hypercar and is benchmarked on a Le Mans race car — and all 150 units made are sold out
Motoring
6 months ago

FIRST DRIVE | 2021 Aston Martin DBX is a cool, capable all-rounder

Denis Droppa gets behind the wheel of the British brand’s first SUV
Motoring
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Hamilton turns 37 as F1 fans wait for the silence to end Motorsport
  2. DAKAR 2022 | France says blast under car could have been a terrorist attack Motorsport
  3. Everything you need to know about buying a sixth-generation (F30) BMW 3 Series Features
  4. Your ultimate guide to the Volkswagen Polo Vivo Mk1 Features
  5. Buy Elvis Presley’s yellow ’75 Caddy news

Latest Videos

Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...
Lights out for Cyril: Power cuts as Ramaphosa delivers investor speech