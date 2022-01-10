news

These were SA’s best-selling vehicles in December

Car sales were slightly up but light commercials ended the year on a disappointing note

Denis Droppa Group motoring editor
10 January 2022 - 17:49
Bakkie sales were down but the Toyota Hilux remained SA's most popular new vehicle.
Image: Supplied

New-vehicle sales took a 3.5% dive in December 2021 compared to the same month in 2020, dropping from 37,250 to 35,948 units.

Passenger cars were up 1.7% year on year but light commercial vehicles declined 16.6%.

Toyota held on to its market leadership and sold nearly double the number of new vehicles (9,580) as its closest rival, Volkswagen (5,131) during the month. Hyundai was third on 2,892 units, ahead of Nissan (2,417), Ford (2,181), Suzuki (2,102), Kia (1,862), Renault (1,758), Isuzu (1,481) and Haval (1,453).

The Toyota Hilux took its regular slot at the top of December’s sales charts ahead of the VW Polo Vivo, with the newly launched Toyota Corolla Cross in third place. The ever-popular VW Polo dropped down to 16th place due to the imminent arrival of the facelifted version.

 

Top 30 selling new vehicles — December 2021

 

  1. Toyota Hilux — 2,426
  2. VW Polo Vivo — 2,028
  3. Toyota Corolla Cross — 1,752
  4. Isuzu D-Max — 1,247
  5. Toyota Starlet — 1,180
  6. Toyota Hi-Ace — 1,019
  7. Ford Ranger — 929
  8. Suzuki Swift — 798
  9. VW T-Cross — 766
  10. Ford EcoSport — 765
  11. VW Polo Sedan — 730
  12. GWM P-Series — 724
  13. Toyota Fortuner — 689
  14. Nissan Magnite — 679
  15. Nissan NP200 — 565
  16. VW Polo — 560
  17. Hyundai Atos — 554
  18. Renault Triber — 546
  19. Hyundai Grand i10 — 542
  20. Renault Kwid — 508
  21. Toyota Urban Cruiser — 488
  22. Hyundai Venue — 482
  23. Nissan Navara — 477
  24. Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up — 463
  25. Hyundai Creta — 462
  26. Nissan Almera — 421
  27. Kia Seltos — 398
  28. Kia Picanto — 393
  29. Haval Jolion — 390
  30. Kia Sonet — 360

