news

Rare Honda superbike breaks auction world record

13 January 2022 - 16:25 By Motor News Reporter
The Honda RC213V-S was introduced in 2015 as a limited-production, road-legal MotoGP bike. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Honda RC213V-S was introduced in 2015 as a limited-production, road-legal MotoGP bike. Picture: SUPPLIED

An as-new example of Honda’s RC213V-S has just broken a new world record, becoming the most expensive Japanese motorcycle yet sold at auction.

Hosted by specialist automotive marketplace Collecting Cars, the “MotoGP bike for the road” sold for a £182,500 (roughly R3.8m).

The rare superbike has never been ridden and remains in its original flight case, with just one mile (1.6km) on the odometer. Having never left its shipping crate, the bike is pristine with no damage or wear.

The RC213V-S was introduced in 2015 as a limited-production, road-legal MotoGP bike, sharing 80% of its parts with the Repsol Honda raced by Dani Pedrosa and Marc Marquez in that year’s MotoGP championship.

Powered by a 999cc four-stroke V4 engine, this 2016 model also features the full HRC Race Kit, which comprises a recalibrated ECU, a titanium exhaust system, a front ram duct, a race-pattern quickshifter, a data logger and a remote control cable for the front brake lever. These upgrades reduce the bike’s total weight by 10kg and increase power output from 117kW to 160kW.

Also fitted are some of the highest quality components available, including Ohlins TTX front forks, powerful Brembo brakes and forged magnesium Marchesini Racing wheels.

Edward Lovett, founder of Collecting Cars, said, “Honda’s RC213V-S is a thrilling, exquisitely crafted machine, and this example attracted global attention and extremely competitive bidding on Collecting Cars. We are proud to have achieved yet another world-record sales price — this time for an incredible road-legal MotoGP that will be a jewel in the new owner’s collection.”

Inaugural Cape 1000 ready to host the cream of the classic crop

A 1961 Mercedes-Benz SL300 and a Ferrari F40 will rumble alongside other tasty vintage machines
Motoring
7 hours ago

Four used diesel hatchbacks that offer maximum range for your money

Thanks to the extortionate price of fuel, adding a couple of hundred bucks to your tank, it doesn’t get you nearly as far as it once did.
Motoring
3 days ago

Ten classic cars set to rise in value in 2022

Keep an eye out for these desirable rides in 2022, which are likely to appreciate in value.
Motoring
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Four used diesel hatchbacks that offer maximum range for your money Features
  2. These were SA’s best-selling vehicles in December news
  3. Meet the CityBug – SA's smallest and most affordable electric car New Models
  4. REVIEW | 2022 Kia Sonet 1.5 LX offers great value for money Reviews
  5. DAKAR Day 11 | De Villiers wins stage nine as Al Attiyah closes in on fourth ... Motorsport

Latest Videos

Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...
Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...