Tesla to Ford shine in EV Race as SPAC bubble bursts

The great sorting of electric-vehicle companies is under way in the stock market.

Investors have embraced Tesla Inc and its meteoric rise as the biggest carmaker by market value, while Ford Motor Co has more than doubled in the past year on its EV plans. On the other hand, new entrants with little in the way of earnings, or even sales — think Rivian Automotive Inc, Nikola Corp and Lordstown Motors Corp — look to be a bubble in the process of bursting.

The damage has been especially pronounced for businesses that went public the backdoor way of merging with a special-purpose acquisition company: Nikola and Lordstown have plunged 80% to 90% from their peaks.

And for electric-vehicle start-ups, the competition is getting tougher: With Tesla established as the dominant player, the new arrivals are left to slug it out with old-school carmakers like General Motors Corp and Volkswagen AG, which, like Ford, are determined to capture some of the EV buzz. And the vice is closing just as the prospect of tightening monetary conditions prompts investors to pull back from the most speculative stocks.

“I think it is more a case of the battle between traditional players like GM and Ford who are still extremely cheap and spending fortunes to move into the EV space and the upstarts such as Rivian,” said Jim Dixon, senior equity sales at Mirabaud Securities.