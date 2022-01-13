Toyota is world's most desired car on Google, but SA prefers BMWs

Google Trends data analysed by price comparison website Compare the Market reveals that Toyota is the world’s most searched car brand for the second consecutive year.

The Japanese car manufacturer topped searches in 47 of the 154 countries analysed, representing about 31% of all searches, but other brands are starting to gain ground.

SA, for example, was one of 29 countries with BMW as its top brand. It's the fourth year running that South Africans have searched for BMW the most.

In the four years since Compare the Market began publishing the report, Toyota, BMW and Mercedes have remained a consistent trio on the podium, with Toyota on top globally in 2018, 2020 and 2021.

The anomaly was 2019, where BMW secured the win in 118 countries. The impressive lead contributed to BMW holding the title of most searched across all four years, on average.

Despite Mercedes sitting in third place each year, in 2021 the brand closed the gap by almost 70%, sitting only six countries short of second place in comparison to 2021 when it was 19 behind.