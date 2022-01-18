news

VW, Bosch plan joint venture to equip gigafactories

18 January 2022 - 17:01 By Reuters
Volkswagen and autos supplier Bosch are apparently planning to form a joint venture to build the machinery to equip Volkswagen's battery cell factories.
Volkswagen and autos supplier Bosch are apparently planning to form a joint venture to build the machinery to equip Volkswagen's battery cell factories.
Image: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Volkswagen and autos supplier Bosch are planning to form a joint venture to build the machinery to equip Volkswagen's battery cell factories, German monthly Manager magazine reported on Monday, citing anonymous sources.

The details of the partnership were not yet determined, but Volkswagen board member Thomas Schmall and Bosch's production and technology chief Rolf Najork signed a memorandum of understanding on the matter on Monday, the magazine reported.

The joint venture would deliver to Europe and possibly further afield, kicking into gear in the second half of the year, the article said.

Volkswagen and Bosch were not immediately available for comment, and declined to comment to the magazine.

As festive road death toll rises 14%, Mbalula to appeal against Aarto ruling

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula will appeal last week’s high court ruling that put the brakes on the controversial Administrative Adjudication of ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

London mulls extending car emissions fees across entire city

London mayor Sadiq Khan is considering a further expansion of charges for polluting vehicles across the entire city to help meet ambitious ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

Yes, you can now renew your vehicle licence disc at Pick n Pay

Customers can skip queues at traffic departments and post offices, and pay in-store at a till point
Motoring
8 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Meet the CityBug – SA's smallest and most affordable electric car New Models
  2. WATCH | Avoid costly repairs: Five tips to extend the life of your car’s engine Features
  3. Rare Honda superbike breaks auction world record news
  4. REVIEW | 2022 Kia Sonet 1.5 LX offers great value for money Reviews
  5. Four used diesel hatchbacks that offer maximum range for your money Features

Latest Videos

Here we go again: Chaos at first 2022 Joburg council meeting of 2022
Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...