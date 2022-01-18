news

Yes, you can now renew your vehicle licence disc at Pick n Pay

18 January 2022 - 10:46 By Staff Writer
It costs R345 for a licence disc renewal admin fee and a delivery fee of R99. Picture: SUPPLIED
It costs R345 for a licence disc renewal admin fee and a delivery fee of R99. Picture: SUPPLIED

Pick n Pay has introduced an in-store vehicle licence disc renewal service.

Payments can be done at Pick n Pay Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Clothing stores, Liquor stores, Market stores and Express stores.

Pick n Pay said this will allow customers to skip queues at traffic departments and post offices, and instead pay in-store at a till point. Outstanding fines that could be blocking disc renewal can be made in the same payment.

Customers who register on the Pick n Pay system will be sent renewal notifications to remind them before their current disc expires, and receive their vehicle licence disc via courier within 10 business days.

How it works

Register with your cellphone number at a till in-store or register on the Pick n Pay Licence Disc Online Renewal Portal here. Set up your profile and your payment on the portal and opt to pay in a Pick n Pay store. Pay in-store at the till by providing your cellphone number as the payment reference.

It costs R345 for a licence disc renewal admin fee and a delivery fee of R99.

The payment amount provided on the portal will be linked to your mobile number, which you provide as a reference when making payment in-store.

AA welcomes court dismissal of controversial Aarto Act

The Automobile Association (AA) has welcomed the judgment handed down by the Pretoria high court declaring the Administrative Adjudication of Road ...
Motoring
4 days ago

Rare Honda superbike breaks auction world record

An as-new example of Honda’s RC213V-S has just broken a new world record, becoming the most expensive Japanese motorcycle yet sold at auction
Motoring
4 days ago

Toyota is world's most desired car on Google, but SA prefers BMWs

Google Trends data analysed by price comparison website Compare the Market reveals that Toyota is the world’s most searched car brand for the second ...
Motoring
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Meet the CityBug – SA's smallest and most affordable electric car New Models
  2. WATCH | Avoid costly repairs: Five tips to extend the life of your car’s engine Features
  3. Rare Honda superbike breaks auction world record news
  4. REVIEW | 2022 Kia Sonet 1.5 LX offers great value for money Reviews
  5. Four used diesel hatchbacks that offer maximum range for your money Features

Latest Videos

Here we go again: Chaos at first 2022 Joburg council meeting of 2022
Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...