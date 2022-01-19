Taking your driving test in an EV won't allow you to drive a petrol or diesel car

Should learner drivers pass their test in an electric vehicle (EV), then the obtained licence will be authorised for EVs only.

This is what Tony Marsay, a retired K53 instructor, discovered when he offered his electric BMW i3 to an associate to use in a driving test at the Randburg Driver's Licence Testing Centre (DLTC).

The National Road Traffic Act section 18(4) states that “(a) in the case where the applicant (of a driver’s licence) has in terms of subsection (2) provided a motor vehicle equipped with an automatic transmission or the motor vehicle is electrically powered, endorse the driving licence to the effect that authorisation is granted only for the driving of a motor vehicle equipped with an automatic transmission or which is electrically powered, as the case may be.”

Understandably this was a shock to Marsay who found a conventionally powered alternative for the learner driver to use instead. A regular EB code licence applies to all light vehicles whether they're powered by petrol, diesel or batteries.