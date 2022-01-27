news

New EV owners resist petrol cars, survey shows

27 January 2022 - 17:32 By Reuters
In the 2022 US Electric Vehicle Experience (EVX) ownership study Tesla's Model 3 ranked highest overall and highest in the premium BEV segment with a score of 777.
In the 2022 US Electric Vehicle Experience (EVX) ownership study Tesla's Model 3 ranked highest overall and highest in the premium BEV segment with a score of 777.
Image: Manfred Schmid/Getty Images

First-time owners of electric vehicles were reluctant to switch back to petrol-fuelled cars even as concerns continued to loom about the availability of charging infrastructure, a report from JD Power showed on Thursday.

Sales of EVs in the US jumped to a record high earlier this month with 434,879 new units on the road. However, demand for their hybrid counterparts remained strong as many customers withdrew from EVs due to higher prices, limited driving range and fewer charging stations than required.

"We know from our research that many consumers have concerns during the purchase consideration process with aspects such as battery range and vehicle charging," said Brent Gruber, senior director of global automotive at JD Power.

"However, once someone has purchased a BEV [battery EV] they're pretty much hooked."

The 2022 US Electric Vehicle Experience (EVX) ownership study showed that satisfaction among owners new to BEVs averaged 754 (on a 1,000-point scale), which is comparable to 766 among BEV veterans (those who have owned a BEV before).

The study found that Tesla's Model 3 ranked highest overall and highest in the premium BEV segment with a score of 777. The Kia Niro EV ranked highest in the mass market BEV segment for a second consecutive year with a score of 744.

The study took into consideration factors including accuracy of stated battery range, availability of public charging stations, cost of ownership, driving enjoyment, ease of home charging, interior and exterior styling, safety and technology features, service experience and vehicle quality and reliability.

Reuters

Renault-Nissan to do more together in $26bn electric bet

Renault and Nissan will work more closely together to make electric cars, they said on Thursday, detailing their plans to spend €23bn (roughly ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Ford CEO Farley hasn’t ruled out selling $8bn Rivian stake

Ford Motor Co CEO Jim Farley said there are no plans to sell the company’s stake in electric truck startup Rivian Automotive Inc, but didn’t rule out ...
Motoring
9 hours ago

Tesla beats on profit but no Cybertruck, new vehicles this year

Tesla Inc set a record for profit but warned supply chain woes will delay its Cybertruck and other new models even as the electric-vehicle pioneer ...
Motoring
10 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Study reveals that VW Polo drivers cause most fatal crashes in SA Features
  2. REVIEW | The Toyota Corolla Cross is a frugal road trip companion Reviews
  3. Meet the CityBug – SA's smallest and most affordable electric car New Models
  4. WATCH | New 2022 Ford Ranger shows off its impressive versatility New Models
  5. WATCH | Slovakia's AirCar certified to fly news

Latest Videos

45-year-old shipwreck is Cape Town's latest tourist attraction
‘We ate pap and meat’: Woman who lived with alleged R4m heist suspect tells of ...