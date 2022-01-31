news

Jaguar Land Rover gets $670m loan for electric cars

01 February 2022 - 07:45 By Siddharth Philip
Jaguar Land Rover will get a 500 million pound ($670m) state-backed loan to support the UK’s biggest carmaker in its shift to making electric vehicles.
Jaguar Land Rover will get a 500 million pound ($670m) state-backed loan to support the UK’s biggest carmaker in its shift to making electric vehicles.
Image: Bloomberg

Jaguar Land Rover will get a £500m ($670m or roughly R10.3bn) state-backed loan to support the UK’s biggest carmaker in its shift to making electric vehicles.

The five-year loan will help boost JLR’s research, development and export of battery-powered cars as part of the country’s Export Development Guarantee programme, UK Export Finance said Monday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is eager to build up a local battery-making industry as the UK prepares to ban sales of new cars powered only by petrol and diesel engines by 2030.

JLR has previously announced plans to completely ditch combustion engines at Jaguar, the smaller of the two brands, by 2025, while Land Rover will get its first fully electric model in 2024.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

READ MORE

Bad news for motorists: fuel prices to be hiked on Wednesday

The 53c price increase applies to both grades of petrol, with 93 unleaded rising to R19.89/l and 95 unleaded increasing to R20.14/l in Gauteng.
Motoring
15 hours ago

F1 says everyone in paddock must have Covid-19 jab — no exemptions

Formula One will make it mandatory for everyone working in its paddock to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, without exemption, starting this ...
Motoring
15 hours ago

WATCH | Cape Town Ferrari goes viral after running out of fuel

Cape Town motorists were entertained by the bizarre sight of a multimillion-rand Ferrari stranded on the side of a road after it apparently ran out ...
Motoring
16 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Cape Town Ferrari goes viral after running out of fuel Features
  2. REVIEW | 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is big, brawny and thirsty Reviews
  3. Bad news for motorists: fuel prices to be hiked on Wednesday news
  4. REVIEW | The Toyota Corolla Cross is a frugal road trip companion Reviews
  5. Everything you need to know about buying a sixth-generation (F30) BMW 3 Series Features

Latest Videos

'Let's not have a Zuma law': Mpofu argues for prosecutor Billy Downer to be ...
Zandile Mafe testifies about 'friendship' with Eugene Terreblanche and love for ...