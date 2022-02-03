Exclusive new colours make Maserati special editions pop

The new Maserati Levante MC Edition prioritises captivating aesthetics. The Ghibli, Levante and Quattroporte can now be had in two new colours: Giallo Corse and Blu Vittoria.

Giallo Corse is a three-layer yellow colour with blue mica. Conversely, Blu Vittoria is a matt three-layer blue. To complement the exterior, the MC Edition range features distinctive details in Piano Black and a specific badge on the rear fender and B-pillar.

The Levante MC Edition has 22-inch wheels, with 21-inch rims on the Ghibli and Quattroporte with a gloss black finish of the wheel rims and blue brake calipers.

The MC Edition’s interior features include components in blue carbon fibre, yellow and blue stitching on the seats on the Nero Pienofiore black leather and with denim accents. The headrest is embellished with the MC Edition logo and a dedicated badge takes over the centre of the console.

Further specs of the special series include an electronic sunroof, Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system and a Driver Assistance package.