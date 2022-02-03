Mercedes-Benz chips into the solid-state battery funding bonanza

Lithium-ion batteries and the electricity they store represent the lifeblood of modern electric vehicles, much like petrol was for 20th-century cars. With China expected to continue dominating production of lithium-ion cells, the West is hoping to win the race for an improved successor.

European automakers spending billions of euros in pursuit of battery breakthroughs are focusing on solid-state cells, a technology the industry hopes will hasten EV adoption because it promises to be more powerful, safer and cheaper than the current standard.

Germany’s Mercedes-Benz last week signed a deal with ProLogium to develop solid-state batteries and invest a “high double-digit million euro” sum in the Taiwanese start-up. Mercedes and Stellantis last year said they’re investing in Massachusetts-based battery maker Factorial Energy and BMW has thrown its weight behind Colorado-based Solid Power, which went public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company late last year.

Volkswagen was Europe’s solid-state pioneer. In 2012 — years before it admitted to rigging diesel engines to cheat on emissions tests — VW invested in QuantumScape, a secretive Silicon Valley start-up attempting to make cells promising to increase driving range by as much as 50% and reduce charging times to 15 minutes.

QuantumScape went public in 2020 in a SPAC deal and, in a sign of the investor frenzy that gripped the nascent sector, briefly surpassed the valuation of Ford without generating any revenue.

Batteries are the most expensive component of an EV, representing roughly 40% of a typical car’s cost, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. It’s also key to performance, so mastering the technology is crucial. It’s understandable Europe’s carmakers are chasing this next big thing. But the battery industry is renowned for its secrecy, making decisions on which horse to bet on more difficult.

Beyond holding tightly to proprietary materials and trade secrets that are key to beating rivals, start-ups generally keep battery performance data private. That’s a potential headache for investors and has already sparked short-seller activity. Activist firm Scorpion Capital called QuantumScape a “scam” in a report released last April. While the battery maker’s CEO Jagdeep Singh said the paper was filled with “lies, misinformation and innuendo”, QuantumScape’s shares are down about 87% from their peak in late 2020.