news

Tesla recalls 817,000 vehicles over seat belt reminder alert

03 February 2022 - 19:02 By Reuters
The Tesla Model X is one of the cars affected by the recall.
The Tesla Model X is one of the cars affected by the recall.
Image: Tesla

Tesla Inc is recalling more than 817,000 vehicles in the US because an audible alert may not activate when a vehicle starts and the driver has not buckled the seat belt, a US auto car safety regulator said.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Thursday the vehicles, 2021-2022 Model S and Model X, 2017-2022 Model 3, and 2020-2022 Model Y, fail to comply with a federal motor vehicle safety standard on "Occupant Crash Protection" because the chime does not activate. Tesla will perform an over-the-air (OTA) software update to address the issue.

Tesla told NHTSA that as of January 31 it was unaware of any crashes or injuries related to the issue.

Tesla said in a document filed with NHTSA, the South Korea Automobile Testing & Research Institute (KATRI) on January 6 brought the condition to Tesla’s attention.

Tesla said on the recalled vehicles a software error may prevent the chime from activating upon vehicle start under certain circumstances. It said the issue was limited to circumstances where the chime was interrupted in the preceding drive cycle and the seat belt was not buckled subsequent to that interruption.

Tesla added the issue does not affect the audible seat belt reminder chime from activating when the vehicle exceeds 22km/h and the driver seat belt is not detected as buckled. The condition does not impact the accuracy of the accompanying visual seat belt reminder.

Tesla has come under increasing scrutiny from US regulators and issued a number of recalls in recent months.

On Tuesday, Tesla said it was recalling 53,822 US vehicles with the company's Full Self-Driving (Beta) software that may allow some models to conduct "rolling stops" and not come to a complete stop at intersections, posing a safety risk.

Tesla will perform an over-the-air software update that disables the "rolling stop" functionality, NHTSA said.

'Smart' driver’s licence to be introduced in October 2023

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula is also looking at extending the renewal period of the card from five to 10 years.
Motoring
6 hours ago

Widower sues Tesla over Autopilot crash that killed wife

Driver Derrick Monet claims the electric carmaker does not distinguish between self-driving and diver assist
Motoring
10 hours ago

SA vehicle sales rise in January despite component shortages

Despite an interest rate increase and a continued shortage of some models, SA’s new-vehicle sales had a healthy start to the year. According to ...
Motoring
13 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Cape Town Ferrari goes viral after running out of fuel Features
  2. REVIEW | 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is big, brawny and thirsty Reviews
  3. Everything you need to know about buying a sixth-generation (F30) BMW 3 Series Features
  4. SA's automotive sector has a chronic skills shortage news
  5. Bad news for motorists: fuel prices to be hiked on Wednesday news

Latest Videos

The curious case of Zandile Mafe: What you need to know before his bail ...
Chief Justice interviews: ‘Feminist' Madlanga calls for judges to ...