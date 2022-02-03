Airstream’s electric caravan concept can run off-grid for weeks

Electric vehicle technology, having zipped from sedans to scooters to tractors, is connecting to homes on wheels. And, similarly to cars, it is starting at the swanky end of the market.

Airstream, the brand of silver-bullet shaped campers, has rolled out an electric caravan that will help its parent, RV giant Thor Industries, navigate towards an emissions-free future. The caravan, dubbed the eStream, is a concept and isn’t yet available for purchase, but it showcases technology that CEO Bob Wheeler says will soon trickle through the booming RV industry.

“Everything that’s packed in the eStream won’t make sense for the market as is,” Wheeler said at a press event showcasing the trailer, “but there are so many threads, so much can come out of this that will find its way in the future.”

The eStream is fitted with solar panels and a skateboard-style chassis with two large battery packs in a configuration much like Tesla’s. Narrower and with fewer vents and protrusions, the caravan is about 20% more aerodynamic than a traditional Airstream. The solar panels, for example, are built into the roof rather than bolted on.

Airstreams are caravans and, as such, are traditionally engineless. The bulk and profile of most RVs present a challenge to travelling the distances electric vehicle owners have come to expect. The eStream, however, represents a kind of middle ground on the path to emissions-free camping. It has a pair of electric motors driving its axle, essentially making it easier to tow. If it’s being towed by a petrol-powered vehicle the drivetrain will offset some emissions; if it’s being towed by another electric vehicle the caravan will extend its range. The powered axle will help the rig navigate slick or uneven terrain, according to McKay Featherstone, the brand’s vice-president of product development and engineering.

Its cleverest party trick, however, is moving while unhitched. The caravan can be driven independently via a smartphone, eliminating the process of backing into a tight camping spot. “That’s a pain point we hope we can eliminate and we’ll save a lot of marriages with this product,” Featherstone said.