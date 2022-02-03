Airstream’s electric caravan concept can run off-grid for weeks
Electric vehicle technology, having zipped from sedans to scooters to tractors, is connecting to homes on wheels. And, similarly to cars, it is starting at the swanky end of the market.
Airstream, the brand of silver-bullet shaped campers, has rolled out an electric caravan that will help its parent, RV giant Thor Industries, navigate towards an emissions-free future. The caravan, dubbed the eStream, is a concept and isn’t yet available for purchase, but it showcases technology that CEO Bob Wheeler says will soon trickle through the booming RV industry.
“Everything that’s packed in the eStream won’t make sense for the market as is,” Wheeler said at a press event showcasing the trailer, “but there are so many threads, so much can come out of this that will find its way in the future.”
The eStream is fitted with solar panels and a skateboard-style chassis with two large battery packs in a configuration much like Tesla’s. Narrower and with fewer vents and protrusions, the caravan is about 20% more aerodynamic than a traditional Airstream. The solar panels, for example, are built into the roof rather than bolted on.
Airstreams are caravans and, as such, are traditionally engineless. The bulk and profile of most RVs present a challenge to travelling the distances electric vehicle owners have come to expect. The eStream, however, represents a kind of middle ground on the path to emissions-free camping. It has a pair of electric motors driving its axle, essentially making it easier to tow. If it’s being towed by a petrol-powered vehicle the drivetrain will offset some emissions; if it’s being towed by another electric vehicle the caravan will extend its range. The powered axle will help the rig navigate slick or uneven terrain, according to McKay Featherstone, the brand’s vice-president of product development and engineering.
Its cleverest party trick, however, is moving while unhitched. The caravan can be driven independently via a smartphone, eliminating the process of backing into a tight camping spot. “That’s a pain point we hope we can eliminate and we’ll save a lot of marriages with this product,” Featherstone said.
RVs often draw electricity from brawny outlets at campgrounds — “shore power” in industry-speak. Airstream says its new rig will be able to pass up those plugs and let owners roam more freely off the grid. The bank of batteries powers the air-conditioner, fridge and other appliances, creature comforts that typically have relied on burning gas. They can be charged via plug, but will also top up from the solar panels and a regenerative braking system.
“It’s going to help customers go wherever they want to go and to stay there as long as they wish,” Featherstone said. “You could literally stay off-grid for weeks if you wanted to.”
The caravan can export its electrons, acting as a backup generator for a home or a charger for a separate electric vehicle.
The eStream is hitting an industry with momentum. With consumers steering clear of airlines and hotels, RV sales accelerated throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. Last year, US RV companies delivered 600,240 vehicles, a 48% increase over 2019, and most of those were towable caravans such as the ones Airstream makes.
Thor, however, isn’t the only company investing in electric R&D. Last month, Winnebago unveiled an electric motorhome dubbed the e-RV that will be able to drive 125 miles on battery power. It is also a concept vehicle and, like the eStream, won’t be available for sale.
For the moment, climate conscious campers will have to think smaller. Sometime this year, Ford is expecting to deliver the first electric versions of its Transit van, which will travel about 126 miles on a charge. Volkswagen is reprising its storied camper van in an electric iteration dubbed the ID.Buzz, which is expected to hit dealers sometime next year.
