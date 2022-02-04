news

These were SA’s best selling SUVs in January

Buyers continue to flock to SUVs and crossovers, which outsold hatchbacks in SA for the first time last year

Denis Droppa Group motoring editor
04 February 2022 - 16:08
The Toyota Urban Cruiser sold 1,454 units last month.
SA’s new vehicle sales started the year with a bang, with 41,382 cars, bakkies and trucks leaving showroom floors last month — 19.5% higher than in January 2021.

The evergreen Toyota Hilux maintained its spot as the country’s best selling vehicle followed by perennially popular compact hatchbacks like the Toyota Starlet, Volkswagen Polo and Polo Vivo.

However, the sales charts are becoming increasingly populated by SUVs and crossovers, which have taken the market by storm in recent years. In 2021 SUVs and crossovers outsold hatchbacks for the first time and accounted for 128,507 units out of a total 323,778 passenger car sales, with hatches achieving 127,233 sales.

Toyota’s Urban Cruiser and Corolla Cross — both launched last year — became instant hits and were respectively the most popular crossovers in SA last month, followed by the Haval Jolion, Renault Kwid and VW T-Cross.

The Toyota Fortuner continued to rule the roost as the country’s most popular large SUV, and last month narrowly outsold the ageing Ford EcoSport which continues to soldier on.

SA’s top selling SUVs and crossovers in January 2022:

Toyota Urban Cruiser — 1,454

Toyota Corolla Cross — 1,356

Haval Jolion — 1,038

Renault Kwid — 812

VW T-Cross — 781

Toyota Fortuner — 707

Ford EcoSport — 691

Renault Kiger — 604

Nissan Magnite — 570

Suzuki Vitara Brezza — 558

Hyundai Venue — 464

Haval H6 — 394

Suzuki Jimny — 281

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 — 249

VW T-Roc — 247

Mazda CX-5 — 222

Kia Seltos — 220

Ford Everest — 184

Mahindra KUV — 184

Renault Duster — 173

Toyota Rav4 — 173

