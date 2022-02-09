news

Tesla recalls 26,681 vehicles over windshield defrosting software

09 February 2022 - 15:30 By Reuters
The Tesla Model 3 is one of the vehicles affected by the recall.
The Tesla Model 3 is one of the vehicles affected by the recall.
Image: Tesla INC

Tesla Inc is recalling 26,681 vehicles in the US because a software error may result in windshield defrosting problems, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Wednesday.

Tesla told US regulators the error may cause a valve in the heat pump to open unintentionally and trap the refrigerant inside the evaporator. Tesla will perform an over-the-air software update to address the issue.

The recall covers some 2021-2022 Model 3, Model S, Model X, and 2020-2022 Model Y vehicles that may not comply with a federal motor vehicle safety standard. It is the latest in a string of recent recalls for the Texas-based EV manufacturer.

Tesla said it was not aware of any injuries or crashes related to its latest recall but NHTSA said it could reduced windshield visibility in certain conditions, which may increase the risk of a collision.

The company said it was prompted by complaints from customers in December over loss of heating performance in extremely cold weather.

Tesla on January 15 released a software update to address the issue as a precautionary measure. After discussions with NHTSA and Transport Canada, tests were conducted to assess the compliance of new vehicles delivered with the software command.

Under scrutiny from US regulators and some legislators, Tesla has been issuing a number of recalls in recent months, including many for software issues. Tesla has issued at least nine US recalls since October as it faces government investigations into its driver assistance system Autopilot and an in-vehicle game feature.

In January 2021, Tesla agreed to recall 135,000 vehicles with touchscreen displays that could fail after NHTSA took the unusual step of formally seeking the recall.

The agency said touchscreen failures posed significant safety issues, including the loss of rear view or backup camera images, exterior turn-signal lighting, and windshield defogging and defrosting systems.

Spirit of Ecstasy reshaped for an all-electric future

The Spirit of Ecstasy is arguably the most iconic bonnet ornament in the automotive world, and exactly 111 years after being registered as ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Nissan to stop development of new petrol engines

Nissan Motor Co Ltd plans to stop developing new internal-combustion engines in all its major markets except the US and focus on making electric ...
Motoring
1 day ago

These were SA’s best selling SUVs in January

Buyers continue to flock to SUVs and crossovers, which outsold hatchbacks in SA for the first time last year
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Delve into the technology of the new Ford Ranger New Models
  2. REVIEW | 2022 Ford Ranger Raptor SE and Stormtrak are a special breed Reviews
  3. These were SA’s best selling SUVs in January news
  4. Hamilton breaks silence with social media post Motorsport
  5. REVIEW | Pocket-friendly VW T-Cross Comfortline is pick of the bunch Reviews

Latest Videos

Sona 2022: Parliament prepares for limited ceremony
'They are wasting our time!': EFF back in court over 'Kill the Boer' song