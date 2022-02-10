Tesla recalls nearly 579,000 vehicles over pedestrian warning risk alerts

Tesla is recalling 578,607 vehicles in the US because pedestrians may be unaware of an approaching vehicle if warning risk alerts are obscured, US regulators said on Thursday.

Under increasing scrutiny by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Tesla has issued 10 US recalls over the past four months.

The electric vehicle manufacturer is recalling some 2020-2022 Model S, Model X, Model Y, and 2017-2022 Model 3 vehicles because the "Boombox function" allows sounds to be played through an external speaker while the vehicle is in motion.

The NHTSA said the vehicles fail to comply with a federal motor vehicle safety standard on minimum sound requirements for electric vehicles.

Reuters