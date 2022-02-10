NEW MODELS
WATCH | Next-generation Ford Ranger Raptor in action
Ford releases teaser video ahead of the February 22 reveal
Ford Motor Company will reveal the high-performance derivative of the next-generation Ranger on February 22, at 9am via Ford SA’s Facebook and YouTube channels.
Developed by Ford Performance for off-road enthusiasts, the rally-bred bakkie has been engineered with smarter technology controlling tougher, next-generation hardware to create the most advanced Ranger Raptor yet.
For a taste of what’s to come, watch the latest next-gen Ranger Raptor teaser video here.
Developed by Ford Performance to tame all terrains, the Next-Generation Ranger Raptor delivers a whole new level of performance on and off the road. Here's a sneak peek of the brutal testing regime it's undergone to become the ultimate Ranger. #NextGenRangerRaptor #PushingTheLimit Sign up to get the latest news on the #NextGenRangerRaptor at https://ford.to/338x8QQ.
