WATCH | Schwarzenegger, Hayek star in new BMW Super Bowl ad

10 February 2022 - 15:48 By Motoring Staff

BMW has unveiled its Super Bowl ad for its new all-electric iX crossover.

Conceived by the marque's lead US creative agency, Goodby Silverstein & Partners, and directed by two-time Academy Award nominated director Bryan Buckley, this feel-good commercial stars Arnold Schwarzenegger as the Greek god Zeus and Salma Hayek as the goddess Hera. We could explain what happens but that would be a waste of time — just hit play instead. 

BMW will flight the 60-second ad during the Super Bowl on February 13 2022.

