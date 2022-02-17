Thousands of cars including Audis, Porsches adrift on burning cargo ship

The Felicity Ace, a Panama-flagged cargo ship carrying thousands of Volkswagen vehicles, caught fire near the Azores in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday afternoon.

The ship’s 22 crew members were evacuated and taken to a local hotel by the Portuguese Navy and Air Force who were deployed to help with the rescue effort, according to a statement by the Navy. The ship itself was left unmanned and adrift.

An internal e-mail from Volkswagen’s US operations revealed there were 3,965 Volkswagen vehicles aboard the ship. Headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany, the group manufactures its Volkswagen brand, as well as Porsche, Audi, and Lamborghini — all of which were aboard when the vessel caught alight, the e-mail said.

More than 100 of those cars were headed for Houston in Texas, with GTI, Golf R and ID4 models deemed to be at risk.

This latest hit comes as the automobile industry is already ensnared in ongoing supply chain issues, including pandemic labour woes and semiconductor chip shortages. Luke Vandezande, a spokesperson for Porsche, said the company estimates about 1,100 of its vehicles were among those on board the Felicity Ace at the time of the fire. He said customers affected by the incident are being contacted by their dealers.

“Our immediate thoughts are of relief that the 22 crew of the merchant ship Felicity Ace are safe and well,” Vandezande said.