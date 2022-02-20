Electric flying cars are dirty old helicopters rebranded

The Jetsons are back, and they’re looking green.

Electric flying taxis were the toast of the Singapore Airshow last week. AirAsia and a unit of Embraer SA announced deals for nearly 200 of the futuristic vehicles, which haven’t made it beyond prototype stage yet. Such eVTOL vehicles — short for electric vertical take off and landing — have seen an explosion of interest in recent years, with $12.8bn (roughly R193,043,200,000) invested in the field since 2010, according to McKinsey & Co.

The promise of this booming sector is that they’re selling something fundamentally different than the original VTOL aircraft: helicopters. Unlike their noisy, fuel-guzzling predecessors — the transport mode of choice for Bond villains and former US president Donald Trump — eVTOLs will quietly buzz a more ethical breed of passenger between office and home, “connecting communities” and linking the city and the suburbs “in one swift, smooth, and emission-free flight”.

It’s a magnificent triumph of marketing over reality. While eVTOLs promise some genuine advances in aviation technology, the investments being made won’t so much bring about that Utopian future as rebrand the dystopian old helicopter industry for a new generation of the super-rich. If the promise of whisper-quiet, affordable, zero-emissions transport sounds too good to be true, that’s because it is.

Take energy efficiency. It’s always been true that aircraft in cruising flight are remarkably efficient relative to cars and trains that use friction to drag themselves laboriously along the ground. The problem is how to get up there.

Climbing and, to a lesser extent, descending have always taken up an outsize share of fuel consumption in aircraft. That’s particularly the case with VTOL vehicles, which can use up a substantial share of their energy just hovering to treetop height. That means the differences between an eVTOL used to travel from one city to another and one used to travel from one suburb to another are overwhelming.

One 2019 study in Nature Communications concluded eVTOLs could be more efficient than electric cars for 100km journeys, but noted that 85% of car trips are shorter than 35 km — a level at which a conventional fuel-guzzling automobile results in about the same emissions as the flying car.

Occupancy also tends to be a critical assumption. A 2021 study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences argued that vehicles like the Larry Page-backed Kitty Hawk Heaviside are already more efficient than electric cars — but a crucial aspect of both analyses is the idea that ground-based modes should be judged by the 1.67 occupants who are carried per trip across the entire American vehicle fleet, whereas eVTOLs should be measured at ideal capacity levels.