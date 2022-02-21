Firefighters struggle to douse blaze on luxury cars vessel

Firefighters are struggling to put out a blaze that broke out last Wednesday on a vessel carrying thousands of luxury cars which is adrift off the coast of Portugal's Azores islands, a port official said, adding it was unclear when they would succeed.

The Felicity Ace ship, carrying around 4,000 vehicles including Porsches, Audis and Bentleys, some electric with lithium-ion batteries, caught alight in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean last Wednesday. The 22 crew members on board were evacuated on the same day.

"The intervention (to put out the blaze) has to be done very slowly," João Mendes Cabeças, captain of the nearest port in the Azorean island of Faial, told Reuters late on Saturday.

"It will take a while."

Lithium-ion batteries in the electric vehicles are "keeping the fire alive", Cabeças said, adding specialist equipment to extinguish it was on the way.

It was not clear whether the batteries sparked the fire.