news

Firefighters struggle to douse blaze on luxury cars vessel

21 February 2022 - 06:28 By Reuters
The Felicity Ace ship, carrying around 4,000 vehicles including Porsches, Audis and Bentleys, some electric with lithium-ion batteries, caught alight in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean last Wednesday.
The Felicity Ace ship, carrying around 4,000 vehicles including Porsches, Audis and Bentleys, some electric with lithium-ion batteries, caught alight in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean last Wednesday.
Image: Screen grab from YouTube video / VSA Media

Firefighters are struggling to put out a blaze that broke out last Wednesday on a vessel carrying thousands of luxury cars which is adrift off the coast of Portugal's Azores islands, a port official said, adding it was unclear when they would succeed.

The Felicity Ace ship, carrying around 4,000 vehicles including Porsches, Audis and Bentleys, some electric with lithium-ion batteries, caught alight in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean last Wednesday. The 22 crew members on board were evacuated on the same day.

"The intervention (to put out the blaze) has to be done very slowly," João Mendes Cabeças, captain of the nearest port in the Azorean island of Faial, told Reuters late on Saturday.

"It will take a while."

Lithium-ion batteries in the electric vehicles are "keeping the fire alive", Cabeças said, adding specialist equipment to extinguish it was on the way.

It was not clear whether the batteries sparked the fire.

Thousands of cars including Audis, Porsches adrift on burning cargo ship

The Felicity Ace, a Panama-flagged cargo ship carrying thousands of Volkswagen vehicles, caught fire near the Azores islands in the Atlantic Ocean ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Volkswagen, which owns the brands, did not confirm the total number of cars on board and said on Friday it was awaiting further information. Ship manager Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cabeças previously said "everything was on fire about 5m above the water line" and the blaze was far from the ship's fuel tanks. It is getting closer, he said.

"The fire spread further down," he said, explaining teams could only tackle the fire from outside by cooling the ship's structure as it was too dangerous to go on board.

They also cannot use water because adding weight to the ship could make it more unstable, and traditional water extinguishers do not stop lithium-ion batteries from burning, Cabeças said.

The Panama-flagged ship will be towed to a country in Europe or to the Bahamas but it is unclear when that will happen.

READ MORE:

Ford exploring ways to separate its EV business to unlock Tesla-like value

Ford Motor Co is looking at ways to separate its electric-vehicle operation from its century-old legacy business, hoping to earn the sort of investor ...
Motoring
16 hours ago

AA warns of huge fuel price hikes on the horizon

Fuel hikes well above R1 a litre are on the cards for all grades of fuel in March.
Motoring
2 days ago

Tesla falls in consumer reports ranking after design changes

Tesla dropped towards the bottom of Consumer Reports’ newest annual auto brand rankings weighed down by poorly received design changes and ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Thousands of cars including Audis, Porsches adrift on burning cargo ship news
  2. FIRST DRIVE | The 2022 Land Cruiser 70-series is a hardy stalwart First Drives
  3. REVIEW | 2022 Chery Tiggo 4 Pro is a bit rough around the edges Reviews
  4. REVIEW | The Toyota Corolla Cross is a frugal road trip companion Reviews
  5. RTMC calls for SA speed limits to drop by 10km/h news

Latest Videos

Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime
Cape Town aerobatic pilots prepare for first post-pandemic airshow season