Drivers who fail ’reasonable precautions’ test are finding it tougher to get insurance payouts

An increasing number of motor vehicle accident insurance claims are being rejected and disputed on the strength of the “reasonable precautions” clause in their policies, the Ombud for Short-Term Insurance (Osti) said on Tuesday.

Ayanda Mazwi, senior assistant ombudsman, said the clause requires that the insured must use all reasonable care and take reasonable precautions to prevent or minimise loss, damage, death, injury or liability. A breach of the clause by the insured may warrant the rejection of a claim.

Mazwi said there were various reasons why an insurer may invoke this clause, but it was mainly relied on in cases where the insurer alleges that the insured was driving above the regulated speed.

“An insurance policy may not, by default, exclude liability because the insured was negligent. The legal position is that the insurer must prove that the insured acted recklessly. In this context, speeding on its own does not necessarily mean that the insured was reckless. Rather, recklessness presupposes foreseeability on the part of the insured.

“The insurer must put forward a convincing argument on which to conclude that the driver foresaw the possibility of an accident and deliberately courted the danger by taking measures which the driver knew were inadequate.

“Alternatively, the driver simply did not care that the measures were inadequate and therefore recklessly reconciled himself/herself with the danger.”