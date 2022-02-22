Lucid is recalling about 200 high-end EV sedans because of a safety defect

Lucid Group, a maker of luxury electric vehicles, is recalling about 200 cars because of a safety defect that could increase the likelihood of collisions.

A piece on the Lucid Air’s front strut dampers may have been installed incorrectly due to an error by a supplier, the company said in an email to customers that was seen by Bloomberg. “This condition may result in a sudden loss of ground clearance, vehicle vibration and front brake line damage, increasing the risk of a crash,” Newark, California-based Lucid told customers.

The company offered to inspect and repair the cars at no cost to owners.

Lucid told Bloomberg that it initiated the recall but is not aware of any instances of strut damper failure in its vehicles. The recall affects 203 Air sedans, but the company expects only about 1% of those vehicles have the incorrectly installed part.

Lucid, which began trading in July after a merger with a blank-cheque firm, is seen as a potential competitor to market incumbent Tesla. The company’s CEO, Peter Rawlinson, was chief engineer on Tesla’s Model S. Lucid started production on the Air in September after delays over quality concerns, and to date it has only delivered a small number of a high-spec $169,000 (roughly R2,547,032) variant.

Lucid shares fell 2.5% at 11:42am in New York.

