news

Lucid is recalling about 200 high-end EV sedans because of a safety defect

22 February 2022 - 19:54 By Ed Ludlow and Bloomberg
Lucid Group, a maker of luxury electric vehicles, is recalling about 200 cars because of a safety defect that could increase the likelihood of collisions.
Lucid Group, a maker of luxury electric vehicles, is recalling about 200 cars because of a safety defect that could increase the likelihood of collisions.
Image: Bloomberg

Lucid Group, a maker of luxury electric vehicles, is recalling about 200 cars because of a safety defect that could increase the likelihood of collisions.

A piece on the Lucid Air’s front strut dampers may have been installed incorrectly due to an error by a supplier, the company said in an email to customers that was seen by Bloomberg. “This condition may result in a sudden loss of ground clearance, vehicle vibration and front brake line damage, increasing the risk of a crash,” Newark, California-based Lucid told customers.

The company offered to inspect and repair the cars at no cost to owners.

Lucid told Bloomberg that it initiated the recall but is not aware of any instances of strut damper failure in its vehicles. The recall affects 203 Air sedans, but the company expects only about 1% of those vehicles have the incorrectly installed part. 

Lucid, which began trading in July after a merger with a blank-cheque firm, is seen as a potential competitor to market incumbent Tesla. The company’s CEO, Peter Rawlinson, was chief engineer on Tesla’s Model S. Lucid started production on the Air in September after delays over quality concerns, and to date it has only delivered a small number of a high-spec $169,000 (roughly R2,547,032) variant.

Lucid shares fell 2.5% at 11:42am in New York.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Musk laughed at the idea of Tesla using too much water — now it's a problem

Scientists say the factory Tesla is building in Germany would exacerbate local climate change issues.
Motoring
7 hours ago

Drivers who fail ’reasonable precautions’ test are finding it tougher to get insurance payouts

Insurers may rely on data downloaded from the vehicle’s on-board computer vehicle tracking reports and experts in accident reconstruction.
Motoring
7 hours ago

Volkswagen in ‘advanced discussions’ about Porsche IPO

Volkswagen AG is in advanced discussions with Porsche Automobil Holding SE about a potential IPO of the luxury carmaker and the two have negotiated a ...
Motoring
9 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. You can now renew driver and car licences online news
  2. REVIEW | The Toyota Corolla Cross is a frugal road trip companion Reviews
  3. FIRST DRIVE | The 2022 Land Cruiser 70-series is a hardy stalwart First Drives
  4. REVIEW | 2022 Chery Tiggo 4 Pro is a bit rough around the edges Reviews
  5. Firefighters struggle to douse blaze on luxury cars vessel news

Latest Videos

Ace Magashule in high spirits as asbestos case returns to Bloemfontein high ...
Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime