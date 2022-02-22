news

Volkswagen in ‘advanced discussions’ about Porsche IPO

22 February 2022 - 11:34 By Reuters
Volkswagen AG is in advanced discussions with Porsche Automobil Holding SE about a potential IPO of the luxury carmaker.
Volkswagen AG is in advanced discussions with Porsche Automobil Holding SE about a potential IPO of the luxury carmaker.
Image: Harold Cunningham/Getty Images

Volkswagen AG is in advanced discussions with Porsche Automobil Holding SE about a potential IPO of the luxury carmaker, and the two have negotiated a framework agreement as the basis for preparing such a step, Volkswagen said on Tuesday.

The conclusion of an agreement must be approved by the management board and supervisory board, the carmaker said, adding a final decision had not been taken.

"Whether a framework agreement is concluded and its content is open and depends on the approval of both parties' boards," the statement said.

Mercedes foresees EV-only production lines within a few years

Mercedes-Benz expects to have factories producing exclusively electric vehicles (EVs) by the second half of the decade but will steer clear of ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

Inflation is great if you have pricing power — just ask Mercedes

With input costs soaring, all investors care about is which companies have pricing power (and which don’t). Some lessons from the automotive industry.
Motoring
22 hours ago

Lotus offers glimpse of SUV to drum up support for possible IPO

British sports-car maker Group Lotus touting its electrification push to help drive interest in a potential listing of its China-based business.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. You can now renew driver and car licences online news
  2. REVIEW | The Toyota Corolla Cross is a frugal road trip companion Reviews
  3. FIRST DRIVE | The 2022 Land Cruiser 70-series is a hardy stalwart First Drives
  4. REVIEW | 2022 Chery Tiggo 4 Pro is a bit rough around the edges Reviews
  5. Firefighters struggle to douse blaze on luxury cars vessel news

Latest Videos

Ace Magashule in high spirits as asbestos case returns to Bloemfontein high ...
Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime