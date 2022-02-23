news

Polestar partners with suppliers to develop climate-neutral car

23 February 2022 - 11:02 By Reuters
The Polestar 0 project aims to develop a truly climate-neutral car by 2030.
The Polestar 0 project aims to develop a truly climate-neutral car by 2030.
Image: Supplied

Swedish electric carmaker Polestar said on Wednesday it has partnered with suppliers including Germany's ZF Friedrichshafen and Swedish steelmaker SSAB to speed up the development of a car free of carbon emissions.

Polestar said it had signed letters of intent to work with Norwegian aluminium maker Norsk Hydro, Swedish airbag and seatbelt maker Autoliv, LG Corp lighting and electronics unit ZKW Group, ZF and SSAB to eliminate carbon emissions in different areas of its electric vehicles (EVs).

The auto industry is under pressure to go electric in Europe and China, while wrestling with the problem that it takes more carbon emissions to produce an EV than a fossil-fuel car, notably because of the large batteries.

Unlike most carmakers, Polestar has published assessments of the carbon footprints of its EVs over their life cycle.

"It was clear from the start that this is not a solo-mission and we are excited to present such a strong line-up of interested partners," Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said .

Polestar is due to go public by merging with a US-listed blank-cheque firm Gores Guggenheim, which is backed by billionaire Alec Gores and investment bank Guggenheim Partners, in a deal worth $20bn (roughly R300,490,800,000).

The electric carmaker was founded in 2017 by Volvo Car Group and China's Zhejiang Geely Holding.

SSAB will work with Polestar on a fossil-free steel, and Hydro will work on zero-carbon aluminium, while the others will focus on reducing emissions in the production of parts and components.

Reuters

more

Tesla hit by another lawsuit over racism by ex-worker

A former Tesla construction manager has filed a lawsuit against the electric car company, alleging he was fired for reporting widespread safety ...
Motoring
1 hour ago

Lucid is recalling about 200 high-end EV sedans because of a safety defect

Lucid Group, a maker of luxury electric vehicles, is recalling about 200 cars because of a safety defect that could increase the likelihood of ...
Motoring
15 hours ago

Volkswagen in ‘advanced discussions’ about Porsche IPO

Volkswagen AG is in advanced discussions with Porsche Automobil Holding SE about a potential IPO of the luxury carmaker and the two have negotiated a ...
Motoring
23 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. You can now renew driver and car licences online news
  2. REVIEW | The Toyota Corolla Cross is a frugal road trip companion Reviews
  3. Firefighters struggle to douse blaze on luxury cars vessel news
  4. New Ford Raptor launched with nearly double the power New Models
  5. FIRST DRIVE | The 2022 Land Cruiser 70-series is a hardy stalwart First Drives

Latest Videos

Malema VS Roets | Insults, genocide and protests light up equality court during ...
Ace Magashule in high spirits as asbestos case returns to Bloemfontein high ...