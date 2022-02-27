WATCH | Durban street racer crashes into car, injures spectators

Horrific footage has emerged on social media of an illegal street drag race gone wrong in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

The incident happened late on Saturday night at the intersection of Umgeni Road and Intersite Avenue.

In the chilling footage a car travelling at high speed smashes into another vehicle that is attempting to perform a 'doughnut' in the middle of the intersection.

Following the impact one of the vehicles ploughs into a large group of spectators gathered on the side of the road to watch the illegal street racing event.