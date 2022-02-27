news

WATCH | Durban street racer crashes into car, injures spectators

27 February 2022 - 21:14 By Motoring Reporter

Horrific footage has emerged on social media of an illegal street drag race gone wrong in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

The incident happened late on Saturday night at the intersection of Umgeni Road and Intersite Avenue.

In the chilling footage a car travelling at high speed smashes into another vehicle that is attempting to perform a 'doughnut' in the middle of the intersection.

Following the impact one of the vehicles ploughs into a large group of spectators gathered on the side of the road to watch the illegal street racing event. 

Emer-G-Med paramedics together with Netcare911 responded to the incident where they discovered that two people had been injured – one critically so.

Both patients were treated and stabilised on the scene before being taken to a hospital for further care. 

According to well known anti-crime activist, Yusuf Abramjee, Durban's Umgeni Road is notorious for illegal drag racing activity and has been used by racers for many years.

Although no arrests have been made the SAPS is currently investigating the incident.

This is a developing story.

