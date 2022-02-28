news

Toyota suspends all domestic factory operations after suspected cyber attack

28 February 2022 - 14:03 By Reuters
Toyota will suspend all domestic factory operations on Tuesday after a company supplying plastic parts and electronic components was hit by a suspected cyber attack.
Image: Supplied

Toyota Motor Corp said it will suspend all domestic factory operations on Tuesday, losing around 13,000 cars, after a company supplying plastic parts and electronic components was hit by a suspected cyber attack.

No information was immediately available about who was behind the attack or the motive. The attack comes soon after Japan joined Western allies in clamping down on Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine, although it was not clear if the attack was related.

A spokesperson at the supplier, Kojima Industries Corp, said it appeared to be some kind of cyber attack.

A spokesperson for Toyota described it as a "supplier system failure."

The production halt comes as the world's biggest automaker is tackling supply chain disruptions around the world caused by the Covid-19 pandemic that has forced it and other carmakers to curb output.

Toyota this month also saw some production stopped in North America due to parts shortages caused by the Canadian trucker protests.

