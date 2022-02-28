news

Volvo suspends car shipments to Russia

28 February 2022 - 15:37 By Reuters
Volvo Cars said on Monday it will suspend car shipments to the Russian market until further notice.
Volvo Cars said on Monday it will suspend car shipments to the Russian market until further notice.
Image: Supplied

Swedish automaker Volvo Cars said on Monday it will suspend car shipments to Russia until further notice, becoming the first international carmaker to do so as sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine continue to bite.

The company said the decision had been made because of "potential risks associated with trading material with Russia, including sanctions imposed by the EU and US".

"Volvo Cars will not deliver any cars to the Russian market until further notice," the company said.

It was not immediately clear if the cars Volvo exports to Russia are produced in Europe or in China.

According to industry figures, Volvo sold about 9,000 cars in Russia in 2021.

Earlier on Monday, AB Volvo said it had halted production and sales of trucks in Russia due to the Ukraine crisis.

On Sunday, BP said it was abandoning its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft in an abrupt and costly end to three decades of operating in the energy-rich country, marking the most significant move yet by a Western company in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Reuters

MORE:

Toyota suspends all domestic factory operations after suspected cyber attack

Toyota Motor Corp said it will suspend all domestic factory operations on Tuesday, losing around 13,000 cars, after a company supplying plastic parts ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

WATCH | Durban street racer crashes into car, injures spectators

Horrific footage has emerged on social media of an illegal street drag race gone wrong in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal
Motoring
19 hours ago

VW temporarily suspends deliveries of cars already in Russia to dealerships

Volkswagen temporarily suspended deliveries of cars already in Russia to local dealerships, the RIA news agency said on Monday, citing a company ...
Motoring
3 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA's used-car buyers will soon be able to avoid write-off ‘death traps’ news
  2. WATCH | Durban street racer crashes into car, injures spectators news
  3. REVIEW | The Toyota Corolla Cross is a frugal road trip companion Reviews
  4. You can now renew driver and car licences online news
  5. Latest fuel hikes to push petrol over R21 a litre for the first time news

Latest Videos

Kidnapped in SA: Bangladeshi man speaks of kidnap-for-ransom ordeal
Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA