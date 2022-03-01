news

Cargo ship full of luxury cars sinks off Portugal's Azores

Lamborghinis, Porsches and Bentleys among the R6.1bn worth in lost cars

01 March 2022 - 18:39 By Reuters
The Felicity Ace has sunk after recently catching fire with more than $400m worth of cars on board, including luxury models from Bentley, Porsche and Lamborghini.
The Felicity Ace has sunk after recently catching fire with more than $400m worth of cars on board, including luxury models from Bentley, Porsche and Lamborghini.
Image: Reuters

A burnt-out cargo ship carrying thousands of luxury cars, including Porsches and Bentleys, sank on Tuesday off the Portuguese Azores archipelago nearly two weeks after it caught fire, a port official said.

Joao Mendes Cabecas, the captain of the nearest port on the island of Faial, told Reuters the Panama-flagged Felicity Ace had sunk as efforts to tow it began, due to structural problems caused by the fire and rough seas.

"When the towing started ... water started to come in," he said. "The ship lost its stability and sank."

The blaze on the ship carrying around 4,000 vehicles made by Volkswagen Group from Germany to the US broke out on February 16. The 22 crew members were evacuated on the same day.

Cabecas said no oil leak had been reported so far but there were fears the fuel tanks could be damaged as the vessel lay at the bottom of the Atlantic at a depth of around 3,500m.

Volkswagen, which said last week the damage to the vehicles was covered by insurance, confirmed the ship had sunk. Insurance experts said the incident could result in losses of $155m (roughly R2,393,553,400).

Ship happens: you lost your Lambo on a burning boat — now what?

What owners of the more than $400m worth of Bentleys, Porsches, Lamborghinis and other Volkswagen autos aboard the Felicity Ace can expect.
Motoring
5 days ago

Rough seas delay salvage operation for burning ship carrying luxury cars

Rough waters forced authorities on Wednesday to postpone a salvage operation for a ship packed with luxury cars that has been on fire for a week in ...
Motoring
5 days ago

SA car sales strong in February but Ukraine war could cause hiccups

The hostilities in Europe pose a potential global supply chain challenge for the car industry
Motoring
2 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Durban street racer crashes into car, injures spectators news
  2. SA's used-car buyers will soon be able to avoid write-off ‘death traps’ news
  3. REVIEW | The Toyota Corolla Cross is a frugal road trip companion Reviews
  4. Latest fuel hikes to push petrol over R21 a litre for the first time news
  5. The new 2022 Volkswagen Taigo is about to launch in Mzansi New Models

Latest Videos

Kidnapped in SA: Bangladeshi man speaks of kidnap-for-ransom ordeal
Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA