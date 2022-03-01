news

SA car sales strong in February but Ukraine war could cause hiccups

The hostilities in Europe pose a potential global supply chain challenge for the car industry

01 March 2022 - 18:00 By Denis Droppa
Toyota retained its position as SA’s most popular brand in February, and the Corolla Cross was the best-selling passenger car.
Image: Supplied

SA’s new-vehicle sales continued to gain traction last month, but the war in Ukraine poses a potential global supply chain challenge for the motor industry.

There were 44,229 new cars, light commercials and trucks sold in February, making for a strong start to the year after 41,382 sales in January. Year-to-date sales rose from 72,008 to 85,559 units vs the first two months of 2021, representing an 18.8% increase.

The growth-positive national budget was good news for business and consumers, with a cut in corporate income tax, accommodating adjustments in personal income tax brackets and no hike in the fuel or Road Accident Fund levy, said the Naamsa automotive business council, which represents SA’s motor industry.

However, motorists’ relief was short-lived as fuel prices will hit record highs in March with petrol to cost more than R21 a litre for the first time.

The vehicle emissions tax rate on passenger cars will also increase from R120 to R132/gCO2/km while the tax on double cabs will increase from R160 to R176/gCO2/km from April 1.

The automotive industry is concerned about the escalating geopolitical tensions caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, says Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa.

“It poses potential global supply chain challenges for the industry because of Europe’s strategic significance to the global automotive ecosystem. The timing of the confrontation comes at the time when the global motor industry is trying to recover from the devastating affect of Covid-19, disruptions and global shortages of semiconductors and many other supply chain related challenges experienced since the beginning of 2020.”

Toyota retained its position as SA’s most popular brand with 13,171 sales in February, ahead of Volkswagen (6,108), Suzuki Auto (3,240), Hyundai (2,986), Nissan (2,126), Haval (2,054), Renault (2,047), Ford (1,876), Kia (1,737), and Isuzu (1,444) rounding out the top 10.

TOP SELLING NEW VEHICLES — FEBRUARY 2022

  1. Toyota Hilux — 3,503
  2. Toyota Corolla Cross — 1,693
  3. VW Polo Vivo — 1,634
  4. Toyota Starlet — 1,607
  5. Toyota Hi-Ace — 1,438
  6. Isuzu D-Max — 1,401
  7. Suzuki Swift — 1,313
  8. VW Polo — 1,186
  9. Toyota Fortuner — 1,101
  10. Renault Kwid — 1,041
  11. Nissan NP200 — 1,020
  12. VW T-Cross — 990
  13. Toyota Urban Cruiser — 927
  14. Ford Ranger — 879
  15. Toyota Agya — 858
  16. VW Polo sedan — 818
  17. Mahindra Scorpion Pik-Up — 766
  18. Hyundai Atos — 756
  19. Ford EcoSport — 703
  20. Suzuki Vitara Brezza — 664
  21. Hyundai Venue — 644
  22. GWM P-Series — 623
  23. Toyota Corolla Quest — 575
  24. Haval Jolion — 561
  25. GWM Steed — 526

 

