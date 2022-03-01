Stellantis targets double-digit margins in costly EV shift

Stellantis NV set a goal to maintain double-digit returns through the end of the decade by cutting costs and deriving extra revenue from new services as the automaker speeds up its electrification push.

Adjusted operating income margin will exceed 12% by the end of the decade, while net revenues are set to double to €300bn (roughly R5,138,205,900,000), Stellantis said on Tuesday. The carmaker last week reported a return for 2021 that soared to 11.8% after getting past supply snarls and labour shortages with production of more profitable vehicles.

“We are activating all the levers to reach an even better level of efficiency,” Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said during a presentation in Amsterdam.

“We’ll continue to be the most efficient automaker with respect to capital spending.”

Efforts across engineering, supply chain and purchasing teams are wringing costs from operations to make the company 30% more efficient on capital expenditures and development spending than the rest of the industry, Tavares said. He’s also trying to cut distribution costs by 40% by digitising sales and marketing operations.

The plan comes a little over a year after the mega-merger between Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group to form a sprawling manufacturer across 14 brands with nameplates like Jeep, Ram and Fiat to add scale in the EV and autonomous driving shift. Since then, Stellantis has faced head on unprecedented shortages of semiconductors and remaining challenges from the pandemic.