news

Stellantis targets double-digit margins in costly EV shift

01 March 2022 - 17:36 By Tara Patel and Gabrielle Coppola
Stellantis NV set a goal to maintain double-digit returns through the end of the decade by cutting costs and deriving extra revenue from new services as the automaker speeds up its electrification push.
Stellantis NV set a goal to maintain double-digit returns through the end of the decade by cutting costs and deriving extra revenue from new services as the automaker speeds up its electrification push. 
Image: Bloomberg

Stellantis NV set a goal to maintain double-digit returns through the end of the decade by cutting costs and deriving extra revenue from new services as the automaker speeds up its electrification push. 

Adjusted operating income margin will exceed 12% by the end of the decade, while net revenues are set to double to €300bn (roughly R5,138,205,900,000), Stellantis said on Tuesday. The carmaker last week reported a return for 2021 that soared to 11.8% after getting past supply snarls and labour shortages with production of more profitable vehicles. 

“We are activating all the levers to reach an even better level of efficiency,” Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said during a presentation in Amsterdam.

“We’ll continue to be the most efficient automaker with respect to capital spending.”

Efforts across engineering, supply chain and purchasing teams are wringing costs from operations to make the company 30% more efficient on capital expenditures and development spending than the rest of the industry, Tavares said. He’s also trying to cut distribution costs by 40% by digitising sales and marketing operations.

The plan comes a little over a year after the mega-merger between Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group to form a sprawling manufacturer across 14 brands with nameplates like Jeep, Ram and Fiat to add scale in the EV and autonomous driving shift. Since then, Stellantis has faced head on unprecedented shortages of semiconductors and remaining challenges from the pandemic.

POLL | Would you buy an electric car for R300,000?

EVs are too expensive for most SA motorists, but would you 'plug in' if they sold at Polo prices?
Motoring
1 hour ago

Extra Revenue

Tavares has mapped out a push to plow €30bn (roughly R514,082,115,300) into electric cars and software, including more than 75 fully-electric models by 2030 with annual sales of 5-million vehicles. While the carmaker is spending big on the rollout, it’s pledging to maintain strong returns, relying on extra revenue from software and services as well as premium vehicles. 

Stellantis will lean on partnerships with Foxconn Technology Group, Waymo and BMW AG and has said it plans to generate about €20bn (roughly R342,437,600,000) in extra revenue from software-driven features in its vehicles by the end of the decade.

After early successes to deliver on a pledge for synergies of €5bn (roughly R85,609,400,000) as part of the merger, Tavares said the manufacturer will achieve its goal in 2024, more than one year ahead of schedule. 

Stellantis also upped a target for electric vehicle sales, planning to switch all deliveries to plug-in hybrids and battery-powered cars in Europe by 2030, up from a previous goal of more than 70%. For the US, the manufacturer plans half of all sales to be electric, compared with more than 40% before.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Mitsubishi says it may suspend car production and sales in Russia

Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors said on Tuesday that it may suspend production and sales of its cars in Russia as economic sanctions imposed on ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Toyota to resume Japan production after supplier cyberattack

Toyota Motor Corp will resume work at all of its Japanese factories on Wednesday after halting operations in response to a cyberattack mounted ...
Motoring
11 hours ago

Lucid sinks after cutting production goal on commodity woes

Lucid Group Inc lowered its production target for 2022 to a range of 12,000 to 14,000 cars, down from a previous goal of 20,000 for the year, citing ...
Motoring
10 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Durban street racer crashes into car, injures spectators news
  2. SA's used-car buyers will soon be able to avoid write-off ‘death traps’ news
  3. REVIEW | The Toyota Corolla Cross is a frugal road trip companion Reviews
  4. Latest fuel hikes to push petrol over R21 a litre for the first time news
  5. The new 2022 Volkswagen Taigo is about to launch in Mzansi New Models

Latest Videos

Kidnapped in SA: Bangladeshi man speaks of kidnap-for-ransom ordeal
Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA