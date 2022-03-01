Ford tells partners it is suspending operations in Russia

Ford Motor Co said it is suspending operations in Russia, joining companies across the world in pulling back following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

On Tuesday the automaker told its joint venture partners it is halting work immediately. Ford had already been winding down its Russian operations, which consist of commercial van manufacturing and Russian sales through a minority interest in the Sollers Ford joint venture, the company said.

“We are deeply concerned about the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and the safety of the Ukrainian people,” Ford CEO Jim Farley said on Twitter.

The company, which doesn’t have significant operations in Ukraine, plans to make a donation to the Global Giving Ukraine Relief Fund.

With the decision Ford joins a growing group of companies leaving Russia or pausing operations, including General Motors Co and Harley-Davidson Inc. Huge oil producers BP Plc and Shell Plc, along with prominent players in other sectors such as Apple Inc, made similar moves.