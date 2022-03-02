news

Toyota to suspend Russian car production and vehicle imports

02 March 2022 - 22:34 By Reuters
Toyota will halt production at its Russian factory from Friday while vehicle imports into the country have also stopped indefinitely because of supply chain disruptions.
Toyota will halt production at its Russian factory from Friday while vehicle imports into the country have also stopped indefinitely because of supply chain disruptions.
Image: Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Toyota Motor Corp will halt production at its Russian factory from Friday while vehicle imports into the country have also stopped indefinitely because of supply chain disruptions, the car maker said.

Toyota joins other Japanese motor companies that have taken or flagged similar moves, also citing difficulty in procuring parts and other logistical hurdles.

Western companies have spurned Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, with some saying they would exit investments there, but the response of many Japanese firms has been more muted so far.

“Like everyone around the world, Toyota is watching the developments in Ukraine with great concern for the safety of people of Ukraine and hopes for a safe return to peace as soon as possible,” Toyota said in a statement.

Toyota is Russia's top Japanese brand, producing about 80,000 vehicles at its St. Petersburg plant which employs 2,000 staff.

Among other Japanese brands, Mazda Motor Corp, which sold 30,000 cars in Russia last year, said exports of parts to its joint venture plant in Vladivostok would end soon.

Mitsubishi Motor Corp may suspend production and sales in Russia, it said, citing potential supply chain disruptions as a result of sanctions on Russia.

Honda Motor Co said difficulty in shipping vehicles and making payments led it to suspend exports of cars and motorcycles to Russia, though sales totalled just 1,406 cars in the 2020 financial year.

Nissan Motor Co, which sold 53,000 vehicles there in 2021, said it was continuing operations in Russia for now while monitoring the situation there.

Cars and car parts made up more than half of Japan's exports to Russia in 2020, according to the finance ministry.

Jaguar, Aston Martin pause Russian deliveries over sanctions

British luxury carmakers Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and Aston Martin on Tuesday paused vehicle shipments to Russia, as sanctions over the war in Ukraine ...
Motoring
11 hours ago

Harley suspends business, bike shipments to Russia

Harley-Davidson Inc said on Tuesday it had suspended its business and shipments of its bikes to Russia after that country's invasion of Ukraine last ...
Motoring
11 hours ago

Honda to suspend car and motorcycle exports to Russia

Honda Motor said on Wednesday it has suspended its car and motorcycle exports to Russia, as countries impose stricter sanctions on Russia in protest ...
Motoring
12 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Durban street racer crashes into car, injures spectators news
  2. SA's used-car buyers will soon be able to avoid write-off ‘death traps’ news
  3. This is how much the new 2022 Range Rover will set you back in SA New Models
  4. You can now renew driver and car licences online news
  5. Ford lifts the lid on all-new 2022 Everest — We have details New Models

Latest Videos

Kidnapped in SA: Bangladeshi man speaks of kidnap-for-ransom ordeal
Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA