Decaying infrastructure a catalyst for poor road safety, says AA

Crumbling roads infrastructure is contributing to SA’s poor road safety levels and must be addressed urgently if meaningful strides to improve the country’s road safety record are to be made.

This is according to the Automobile Association (AA), which says dangerous potholed streets, broken street lights, blocked stormwater drains, pollution-filled rivers and streams which overflow and unkempt pavements and traffic islands are among the issues that require attention and should be prioritised by local and provincial authorities.

“All too often human behaviour is blamed for road crashes when prevailing road conditions are the real culprit. Research shows there is an upward trajectory in poor road environments contributing to fatal car crashes,” it said.

“When we hear of the high number of pedestrians killed annually in SA we must ask if sufficient provision is being made for them.

"Are there adequate pavements for them to use or are they forced to walk on the road? Are street lights working to make them visible in the early morning or at night? Are there sufficient crossings and bridges for pedestrians to cross busy roads and highways or are they forced to take chances that may lead to severe injuries or death?”