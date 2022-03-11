news

WATCH | Yebo gogo — 79-year-old granny buys a new Golf GTI

Thomas Falkiner Motoring writer
11 March 2022 - 12:29

A video of a 79-year-old granny taking delivery of a brand new Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI has gone viral.

Shared on TikTok and Facebook by a salesperson at Hatfield Volkswagen Rivonia, the short clip shows the woman beaming proudly when the dealership hands her the key to a Deep Black Pearlescent Golf GTI: a 180kW/370Nm hot hatch capable of reaching 100km/h in a claimed 6.4 seconds and a maximum speed of 250km/h.

According to the video, the woman has owned Volkswagen vehicles for 50 years and this is her fifth Golf GTI. 

