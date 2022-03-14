The much-loved Subaru WRX STI is dead — for now

Subaru have announced they will not build a next generation internal combustion engine WRX STI based on the new second-generation (VB) WRX platform.

According to a statement issued on the company's US media portal, the iconic WRX STI is being scrapped due to Subaru's commitments to reducing CO2 emissions and ramping up electrification.

"As the automotive marketplace continues to move towards electrification, Subaru is focused on how our future sports and performance cars should evolve to meet the needs of the changing marketplace and the regulations and requirements for greenhouse gasses (GHG), zero emissions vehicles (ZEV) and corporate average fuel economy (Cafe).

"As part of that effort, Subaru is exploring opportunities for the next generation Subaru WRX STI, including electrification. In the meantime, a next generation internal combustion engine WRX STI will not be produced based upon the new WRX platform.

"The Subaru WRX STI and the STI brand represent the zenith of Subaru’s performance vehicles exemplifying Subaru’s unique DNA and rally heritage. As we look to the future, we also look forward to incorporating the essence of STI into our next generation of vehicles."

So, yes, while the Japanese marque's flagship will be absent in the short to medium term, you can expect it to make a comeback down the line as an all-electric charger.

TimesLIVE