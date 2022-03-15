Bentley to roll out one electric car annually for five years from 2025

Luxury carmaker Bentley unveiled plans on Tuesday to build a new electric model annually for five years from 2025 after its annual profit skyrocketed, as the British firm builds on parent Volkswagen’s push to broaden electric offerings.

Crewe, England-based Bentley posted a profit of €389m (R6.45bn) for 2021, compared with a profit of €20m the previous year, after deliveries jumped 31% to 14,659 cars on strong demand for new hybrid models.

Carmakers globally are doubling down on efforts to shift to electric models as calls for more environment-friendly machines grow. Bentley parent Volkswagen — Europe’s biggest carmaker — is ramping up investments in power infrastructure to take on Tesla.

Bentley itself is targeting to be end-to-end carbon-neutral by 2030, having invested €3bn at its Crewe factory over a period of 10 years to aid this transition.

“Increasing demand for our hybridised models, supported by (€3bn) of sustainable investment in our Crewe factory, will ensure we remain the benchmark manufacturer in sustainable luxury mobility,” said Jan-Henrik Lafrentz, member of the board for finance and IT at Bentley.