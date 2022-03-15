Tesla raises China, US prices for second time within a week

Tesla Inc hiked prices in China and the US on Tuesday for its second increase in less than a week, after founder Elon Musk said the US maker of electric cars faced significant inflation pressure.

The increases come as costs of raw materials surge, worsened by a crisis over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with Musk saying on Sunday that the carmaker and rocket company Space X faced the pressure in areas such as raw materials and logistics.

The company raised prices for all its models in the US, its website showed. In China, it raised prices of some China-made Model 3 and Model Y products by about 5%, soon after a hike on March 10.

Tesla declined to comment.

After the increases in China, the Model Y Long Range vehicle costs ¥375,900 (roughly R890,778), up ¥18,000 (roughly R42,657) from March 10, when its price went up by ¥10,000 (roughly R23,698).

The price tag of the Model 3 Performance unit was ¥367,900 (roughly R871,995) after Tuesday's increase of ¥18,000 (roughly R42,657), which followed an increase of ¥10,000 (roughly R23,698) five days ago.