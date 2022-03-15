news

Tesla raises China, US prices for second time within a week

15 March 2022 - 07:29 By Reuters
An employee assists customers in a Tesla store in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China.
An employee assists customers in a Tesla store in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China.
Image: Getty Images

Tesla Inc hiked prices in China and the US on Tuesday for its second increase in less than a week, after founder Elon Musk said the US maker of electric cars faced significant inflation pressure.

The increases come as costs of raw materials surge, worsened by a crisis over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with Musk saying on Sunday that the carmaker and rocket company Space X faced the pressure in areas such as raw materials and logistics.

The company raised prices for all its models in the US, its website showed. In China, it raised prices of some China-made Model 3 and Model Y products by about 5%, soon after a hike on March 10.

Tesla declined to comment.

After the increases in China, the Model Y Long Range vehicle costs ¥375,900 (roughly R890,778), up ¥18,000 (roughly R42,657) from March 10, when its price went up by ¥10,000 (roughly R23,698).

The price tag of the Model 3 Performance unit was ¥367,900 (roughly R871,995) after Tuesday's increase of ¥18,000 (roughly R42,657), which followed an increase of ¥10,000 (roughly R23,698) five days ago.

READ MORE

Ford steps up Europe EV push with seven all-electric models

Ford Motor Co. is boosting its electric-vehicle line-up with seven new models over the next two years across its passenger car and commercial van ...
Motoring
16 hours ago

The much-loved Subaru WRX STI is dead — for now

Subaru have announced that they will not build a next generation internal combustion engine WRX STI based on the new second-generation (VB) WRX ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

Cyberattack hits Toyota supplier Denso but no impact to operations

Denso Corp, a top Toyota Motor Corp./ supplier, was targeted by a ransomware attack last week, the auto parts maker said, the latest in a series of ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Yebo gogo — 79-year-old granny buys a new Golf GTI news
  2. Should you trade in your car before the warranty expires? Features
  3. BMW recalling 917,000 vehicles over engine fire concerns news
  4. ROAD TRIP | Exploring Lesotho in the Suzuki Jimny Features
  5. FIRST DRIVE | 2022 Opel Zafira Life is spacious and aggressively priced First Drives

Latest Videos

'Comair CEO must resign': Numsa | Dozens of flights suspended due to safety ...
SA students return to their families from Ukraine war zone