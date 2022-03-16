×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to recieve newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
news

Mercedes takes on Tesla with new US battery plant and electric SUV

16 March 2022 - 07:20 By Reuters
Mercedes-Benz has opened a new battery plant in Bibb County, Alabama, a few months ahead of the start of production of the all-electric EQS SUV in the US.
Mercedes-Benz has opened a new battery plant in Bibb County, Alabama, a few months ahead of the start of production of the all-electric EQS SUV in the US.
Image: Mercedes

Mercedes-Benz AG opened its first US electric vehicle (EV) battery factory on Tuesday, and said Japanese battery maker Envision AESC would supply battery modules for US-made Mercedes EVs from a new US plant by the middle of the decade.

Alongside the launch of its Bibb County, Alabama battery plant, Mercedes also previewed a large electric SUV to be built at the nearby Tuscaloosa, Alabama assembly facility this year.

The EQS SUV and a smaller EQE electric SUV, also to be made in Alabama, join a growing line-up of electric SUVs seeking to challenge Tesla in the US, China and Europe.

The battery plant, which will employ 600 workers, and the assembly facility are part of a €40bn (roughly R665,363,600,000) drive by Mercedes to go all electric by 2030 where markets allow.

Mercedes, which plans to produce EV batteries in Europe, North America and Asia, aims to have eight cell factories with partners around the world with capacity to produce 200 gigawatt hours a year by the end of the decade.

Mercedes chief executive Ola Kaellenius and other executives were in Alabama on Tuesday to open the new battery factory.

Kaellenius is trying to accelerate the shift by Mercedes from a combustion technology company to a firm whose products do not emit carbon and rely on software and computing power.

Rocketing fuel prices since Russia's invasion of Ukraine has amplified the challenges for established automakers that rely on fossil fuel-powered vehicles for profits.

Mercedes and other established automakers trail Tesla in EV sales and in developing computer and software systems to compete with the US firm's stream of new features and updates.

The Mercedes Alabama assembly plant, which turns 25 this year, can build both electric and combustion vehicles, and is one of the largest Mercedes vehicle-making plants in the world.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

Mercedes-Benz blows whistle in EU car-recycling probe

Mercedes-Benz Group AG said it expects to be let off the hook for any fines after blowing the whistle to European Union antitrust regulators probing ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

Volvo teams up with Starbucks for pilot EV-charging network

Volvo Cars US said on Tuesday it was partnering coffee giant Starbucks to create a public electric vehicle (EV) charging network that is set to begin ...
Motoring
11 hours ago

VW warns of more supply chain troubles in 2022

Volkswagen sold 2 million fewer cars than planned last year due to the semiconductor shortage, it said on Tuesday, warning that ongoing supply ...
Motoring
21 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Yebo gogo — 79-year-old granny buys a new Golf GTI news
  2. Should you trade in your car before the warranty expires? Features
  3. Hamilton plans to add his mother's surname Motorsport
  4. Three cars from 2021 worth more used than they were new Features
  5. REVIEW | The Toyota Corolla Cross is a frugal road trip companion Reviews

Latest Videos

‘Putin is no political skunk’ says ANC as DA calls for strong action from SA
Advertising sector should be fined R50bn for racism, says EFF