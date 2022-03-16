Top three finalists in 2022 World Car of the Year awards announced

The three finalists in the 2022 World Car of the Year awards have been announced, and they are all electric vehicles (EVs).

The Ford Mustang Mach-E, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 are shortlisted for the overall prize to be handed out on April 13 at the New York International Auto Show. There will also be winners announced in five categories: World Electric Vehicle of the Year, World Urban Car, World Luxury Car, World Performance Car and World Car Design of the Year.

A jury of 102 automotive journalists from 33 countries selected the finalists by secret ballot in the annual competition, which is sponsored by Brembo.

The Kia EV6 was recently voted the 2022 European Car of the Year. All three finalists in this year’s World Car Awards are electric compact SUVs and so was the 2021 winner: the Volkswagen ID.4.

The prevalence of EVs in the awards reflects a global shift towards a battery-powered automotive future. A number of countries are set to ban the sale of internal-combustion engine (ICE) vehicles soon, which has prompted most brands to vastly scale up their production of EVs, with many committing to all-electric vehicle line-ups within the next couple of decades.

In 2021 6.75-million EVs were sold globally, more than double the previous year’s figure, and an estimated 16-million electric cars are on the roads worldwide.

The Top Three in the World finalists for each category are:

World Car of the Year

• Ford Mustang Mach-E

• Hyundai Ioniq 5

• Kia EV6

World Electric Vehicle of the Year

• Audi E-tron GT

• Hyundai Ioniq 5

• Mercedes-Benz EQS

World Urban Car

• Opel Mokka

• Toyota Yaris Cross

• Volkswagen Taigun

World Luxury Car

• BMW iX

• Genesis GV70

• Mercedes-Benz EQS

World Performance Car

• Audi E-tron GT

• BMW M3/M4

• Toyota GR86/Subaru BRZ

World Car Design of the Year

• Audi E-tron GT

• Hyundai Ioniq 5

• Kia EV6