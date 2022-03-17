EV maker VinFast considers funding round

VinFast, a Vietnamese electric vehicle maker, is exploring a funding round to raise $500m to $1bn (roughly R7.47bn to R14.95bn) before a potential US listing, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The unit of conglomerate Vingroup JSC could raise the funds by issuing convertible debt, said the sources who asked not to be identified as the process is private. The carmaker and its financial advisers have reached out to prospective investors to gauge interest.

Deliberations are ongoing and there is no certainty that the fundraising will proceed. VinFast is exploring multiple options for fundraising, including issuing convertible debt, a representative for the company said in response to a Bloomberg query, declining to comment further.

The company planned to invest about $6bn (roughly R89.70bn) to open an EV factory in the US and was in talks with potential investors to raise billions of dollars to finance the expansion, Vingroup vice chairperson Le Thi Thu Thuy said in an interview in November.

VinFast planned to list in the US in the next year or two, she said, adding that the company’s valuation is estimated to be between $25bn and $60bn (roughly R373.75bn and R897.16bn).

VinFast, founded by billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong, began delivering petrol-powered cars to Vietnamese consumers with BMW-licensed engines in 2019. The carmaker is sticking to its plans to start delivering EVs to international markets this year despite the surge in nickel prices, Thuy said during a panel discussion as part of Bloomberg Live’s Asean Business Summit this week.

